Efforts coalesce to avoid cavern coll...

Efforts coalesce to avoid cavern collapse in New Mexico

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: SFGate

In this Oct. 29, 2009, file photo, traffic heads south on US 285 in Carlsbad, N.M. The New Mexico Transportation Department installed signs along the highway warning drivers of a potential sinkhole at a brine well operation along the roadway. A state official says New Mexico is only a few steps away from being able to backfill a giant underground cavern before it collapses underneath a community of mobile homes and critical transportation routes in southern New Mexico.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Fe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
God now approves of Homosexuality! (Dec '13) 44 min xxx 6
News New Mexico governor warns of furloughs, fiscal ... 12 hr pvtryan 6
Donald Trump for President Mar 25 xxx 6
Illegals have residence have a license Military... Mar 24 Upset Parent 1
Review: Adobe Family Practice - Robert Walantas MD (Jul '11) Mar 19 Justine 77
News The Latest: Dems to New Mexico governor: Sign o... Mar 19 lambert 1
Could this be the virgin mary? (Jan '15) Mar 8 xxx 4
See all Santa Fe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Fe Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Santa Fe County was issued at March 30 at 2:52PM MDT

Santa Fe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Fe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
 

Santa Fe, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,570 • Total comments across all topics: 279,938,336

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC