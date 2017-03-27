Efforts coalesce to avoid cavern collapse in New Mexico
In this Oct. 29, 2009, file photo, traffic heads south on US 285 in Carlsbad, N.M. The New Mexico Transportation Department installed signs along the highway warning drivers of a potential sinkhole at a brine well operation along the roadway. A state official says New Mexico is only a few steps away from being able to backfill a giant underground cavern before it collapses underneath a community of mobile homes and critical transportation routes in southern New Mexico.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|God now approves of Homosexuality! (Dec '13)
|44 min
|xxx
|6
|New Mexico governor warns of furloughs, fiscal ...
|12 hr
|pvtryan
|6
|Donald Trump for President
|Mar 25
|xxx
|6
|Illegals have residence have a license Military...
|Mar 24
|Upset Parent
|1
|Review: Adobe Family Practice - Robert Walantas MD (Jul '11)
|Mar 19
|Justine
|77
|The Latest: Dems to New Mexico governor: Sign o...
|Mar 19
|lambert
|1
|Could this be the virgin mary? (Jan '15)
|Mar 8
|xxx
|4
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC