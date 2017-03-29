EditorialTwo key hires for city leadershipTwo key hires for city...

The city choose to hire from within when filling the economic director position, and from outside when filling the city attorney slot Two key hires for city leadership The city choose to hire from within when filling the economic director position, and from outside when filling the city attorney slot Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2oznixu The city made two critical hires last week, naming Philip San Filippo as the first leader of the city's new economic development department and Jennifer Vega-Brown as the new city attorney. They join with recently hired City Manager Stuart Ed in giving Las Cruces a new leadership team and structure.

