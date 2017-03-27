Duthu '80 Is Faculty Dean; Authored Anti-Israel BDS Petition

The French have a saying, Jamais deux sans trois , and after Phil Hanlon's disastrous selection of Provost Carolyn Dever and VP for Advancement Bob Lasher, it was not hard to predict that Phil would make a bad mistake in his choice for Dean of the Faculty - especially when he told the May 9, 2016 Meeting of the Faculty that he would be choosing his candidate from a limited pool : My history in dean searches is probably relevant here. In my day I have conducted nine dean searches, all of them national searches.

