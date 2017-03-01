Democrats push assisted suicide propo...

Democrats push assisted suicide proposal in New Mexico

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 3 Read more: Greenwich Citizen

In this Oct. 26, 2015, file photo, right to die advocates rally outside the New Mexico Supreme Court in Santa Fe, N.M. Despite opposition from the Catholic Church and New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez, Democrats are continuing to push a proposal that would allow terminally ill patients in New Mexico to end their lives with help from doctors. less FILE-In this Oct. 26, 2015, file photo, right to die advocates rally outside the New Mexico Supreme Court in Santa Fe, N.M. Despite opposition from the Catholic Church and New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez, ... more ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Democrats are pushing a proposal that would allow terminally ill patients in New Mexico to end their lives with help from doctors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Fe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Donald Trump for President Feb 26 xxx 4
News Costs of brine well collapse estimated at $640M Feb 9 Sergei 5
News Martinez denounces - racist' charge from formera Feb 7 I think 3
News Jury convicts Santa Fe man of murder (Apr '09) Feb '17 CityDifferent 94
News NM Legislature may move to open primaries Jan '17 Wahla 5
News Camino Real: Trail merits national historic status (Dec '10) Jan '17 MadeInTaos 2
News Budget crisis steers NM legislative agenda Jan '17 Mikey 12
See all Santa Fe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Fe Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Santa Fe County was issued at March 05 at 6:12PM MST

Santa Fe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Fe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Pakistan
 

Santa Fe, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,840 • Total comments across all topics: 279,339,547

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC