Democrats push assisted suicide proposal in New Mexico
In this Oct. 26, 2015, file photo, right to die advocates rally outside the New Mexico Supreme Court in Santa Fe, N.M. Despite opposition from the Catholic Church and New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez, Democrats are continuing to push a proposal that would allow terminally ill patients in New Mexico to end their lives with help from doctors. less FILE-In this Oct. 26, 2015, file photo, right to die advocates rally outside the New Mexico Supreme Court in Santa Fe, N.M. Despite opposition from the Catholic Church and New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez, ... more ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Democrats are pushing a proposal that would allow terminally ill patients in New Mexico to end their lives with help from doctors.
