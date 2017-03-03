County may help fund brine well repairs before collapse
Commissioners will discuss how much the county can contribute at Tuesday's meeting, during a time of budget shortfalls from losses in oil and gas revenue. County could help fund brine well repairs Commissioners will discuss how much the county can contribute at Tuesday's meeting, during a time of budget shortfalls from losses in oil and gas revenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Carlsbad Current-Argus.
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump for President
|Feb 26
|xxx
|4
|Costs of brine well collapse estimated at $640M
|Feb 9
|Sergei
|5
|Martinez denounces - racist' charge from formera
|Feb 7
|I think
|3
|Jury convicts Santa Fe man of murder (Apr '09)
|Feb '17
|CityDifferent
|94
|NM Legislature may move to open primaries
|Jan '17
|Wahla
|5
|Camino Real: Trail merits national historic status (Dec '10)
|Jan '17
|MadeInTaos
|2
|Budget crisis steers NM legislative agenda
|Jan '17
|Mikey
|12
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC