County Commission resolution on Fort Bayard brought detailed discussion
A resolution supporting the transfer of ownership of historic Fort Bayard to the village of Santa Clara at the Grant County Commission regular session on Thursday, March 23, 2017, elicited a great deal of discussion. "New Mexico is not going to use our tax dollars to preserve Fort Bayard," Terry said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grant County Beat.
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump for President
|Sat
|xxx
|6
|Illegals have residence have a license Military...
|Mar 24
|Upset Parent
|1
|Review: Adobe Family Practice - Robert Walantas MD (Jul '11)
|Mar 19
|Justine
|77
|The Latest: Dems to New Mexico governor: Sign o...
|Mar 19
|lambert
|1
|Could this be the virgin mary? (Jan '15)
|Mar 8
|xxx
|4
|Searching for friends of Desmond McWilliams (Aug '12)
|Mar 6
|rod leach
|6
|Costs of brine well collapse estimated at $640M
|Feb '17
|Sergei
|5
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC