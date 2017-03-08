Correction, March 8, 2017
A story on Page A-7 of the Wednesday, March 8, 2017, edition about the death of Edward "Edder" Bennett incorrectly stated that Santa Fe author Hampton Sides, a Yale classmate of Bennett's, published a book titled Ghost Stories . The book, recounting the rescue mission of Bataan soldiers during World War II, is titled Ghost Soldiers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Fe New Mexican.
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Adobe Family Practice - Robert Walantas MD (Jul '11)
|Thu
|Maria
|76
|Could this be the virgin mary? (Jan '15)
|Mar 8
|xxx
|4
|Searching for friends of Desmond McWilliams (Aug '12)
|Mar 6
|rod leach
|6
|Donald Trump for President
|Feb 26
|xxx
|4
|Costs of brine well collapse estimated at $640M
|Feb 9
|Sergei
|5
|Martinez denounces - racist' charge from formera
|Feb 7
|I think
|3
|Jury convicts Santa Fe man of murder (Apr '09)
|Feb '17
|CityDifferent
|94
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC