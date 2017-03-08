Correction, March 8, 2017

Correction, March 8, 2017

A story on Page A-7 of the Wednesday, March 8, 2017, edition about the death of Edward "Edder" Bennett incorrectly stated that Santa Fe author Hampton Sides, a Yale classmate of Bennett's, published a book titled Ghost Stories . The book, recounting the rescue mission of Bataan soldiers during World War II, is titled Ghost Soldiers.

