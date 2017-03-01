Car drives into Jambo Caf , leaving several injured.

Santa Fe police are asking people to avoid the intersection of St. Michael's Drive and Cerrillos Road following an incident in which a driver plowed into Jambo CafA©, leaving several injured. A motorist who intended to hit the brake on her car accidentally stepped on the accelerator, causing the car to drive into the popular restaurant during the lunch hour, according to Santa Fe Police spokesman Greg GurulA©.

