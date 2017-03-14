Car crashes into Santa Fe clothing store

Car crashes into Santa Fe clothing store

Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

After a crash at a Santa Fe restaurant that injured several people, another driver has crashed into a clothing store right next door. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports a white Nissan Sentra plowed into the store Cato on Cerrillos Road Tuesday evening.

