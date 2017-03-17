Boone murder trial witness: Burrows t...

Boone murder trial witness: Burrows talked about shooting

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Farmington Daily Times

A witness testified that Kenneth Burrows told him that Burrows shot someone twice after luring them out of a house. Witness says defendant talked about a shooting A witness testified that Kenneth Burrows told him that Burrows shot someone twice after luring them out of a house.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Fe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Donald Trump for President Mar 10 xxx 5
Review: Adobe Family Practice - Robert Walantas MD (Jul '11) Mar 9 Maria 76
Could this be the virgin mary? (Jan '15) Mar 8 xxx 4
Searching for friends of Desmond McWilliams (Aug '12) Mar 6 rod leach 6
News Costs of brine well collapse estimated at $640M Feb '17 Sergei 5
News Martinez denounces - racist' charge from formera Feb '17 I think 3
News Jury convicts Santa Fe man of murder (Apr '09) Feb '17 CityDifferent 94
See all Santa Fe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Fe Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Santa Fe County was issued at March 18 at 6:39AM MDT

Santa Fe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Fe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
 

Santa Fe, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,042 • Total comments across all topics: 279,642,650

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC