Beilue: Texas Panhandle sailor's last days chronicled in book, "So Long for Now"
"So Long for Now," was written by Jerry Rogers, a Vega native, using his brother Elden's 60 letters, letters from his girlfriend and those from their mother to capture a dangerous life aboard the USS Franklin during the last months of World War II. It was Friday the 13th - April 13, to be exact.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Amarillo.com.
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Mexico governor warns of furloughs, fiscal ...
|9 hr
|pvtryan
|6
|Donald Trump for President
|Mar 25
|xxx
|6
|Illegals have residence have a license Military...
|Mar 24
|Upset Parent
|1
|Review: Adobe Family Practice - Robert Walantas MD (Jul '11)
|Mar 19
|Justine
|77
|The Latest: Dems to New Mexico governor: Sign o...
|Mar 19
|lambert
|1
|Could this be the virgin mary? (Jan '15)
|Mar 8
|xxx
|4
|Searching for friends of Desmond McWilliams (Aug '12)
|Mar 6
|rod leach
|6
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC