ALCS Governing Council tweaks risk ma...

ALCS Governing Council tweaks risk management policy, chooses new council members 030917

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: The Grant County Beat

The Governing Council of ALCS met March 9, 2017, at the school on East 180 with a quorum of Shauna McCosh, Dale Lane and Dave Peck to start at 5:35 p.m. Ken Stone arrived later. Lincoln Herrera spoke for the student council, mentioning work each class was doing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grant County Beat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Fe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Donald Trump for President 10 hr xxx 5
Review: Adobe Family Practice - Robert Walantas MD (Jul '11) Thu Maria 76
Could this be the virgin mary? (Jan '15) Mar 8 xxx 4
Searching for friends of Desmond McWilliams (Aug '12) Mar 6 rod leach 6
News Costs of brine well collapse estimated at $640M Feb 9 Sergei 5
News Martinez denounces - racist' charge from formera Feb '17 I think 3
News Jury convicts Santa Fe man of murder (Apr '09) Feb '17 CityDifferent 94
See all Santa Fe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Fe Forum Now

Santa Fe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Fe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Santa Fe, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,540 • Total comments across all topics: 279,468,353

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC