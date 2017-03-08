ALCS Governing Council tweaks risk management policy, chooses new council members 030917
The Governing Council of ALCS met March 9, 2017, at the school on East 180 with a quorum of Shauna McCosh, Dale Lane and Dave Peck to start at 5:35 p.m. Ken Stone arrived later. Lincoln Herrera spoke for the student council, mentioning work each class was doing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grant County Beat.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump for President
|10 hr
|xxx
|5
|Review: Adobe Family Practice - Robert Walantas MD (Jul '11)
|Thu
|Maria
|76
|Could this be the virgin mary? (Jan '15)
|Mar 8
|xxx
|4
|Searching for friends of Desmond McWilliams (Aug '12)
|Mar 6
|rod leach
|6
|Costs of brine well collapse estimated at $640M
|Feb 9
|Sergei
|5
|Martinez denounces - racist' charge from formera
|Feb '17
|I think
|3
|Jury convicts Santa Fe man of murder (Apr '09)
|Feb '17
|CityDifferent
|94
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC