Albuquerque chef named a Choppeda champion
The latest chef to take home the $10,000 prize, Marie Yniguez, chef and owner of Bocadillos located at Green Jeans Farmery in Albuquerque. Yniguez beat three other chefs on the Food Network show Tuesday night, working with ingredients she had never worked with before.
