43 min ago Read more: Nerve News

Santa Fe , March 16 - At least 3 pilots were killed when their tactical airborne intelligence plane crashed on a training mission near a small airport in eastern New Mexico, media reports said. According to the Air Force on Wednesday, the single-engine U-28A crashed at at 6.50 p.m. on Tuesday in a field near Clovis Municipal Airport, the Texas border, NBC News reported.

