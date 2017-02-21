Timely celebrations

On Thursday, March 2, established and emerging writers from the Land of Enchantment meet at La Fonda for the first-ever New Mexico Writers Dinner in celebration of the state's literary arts. This event invites published writers to venture out of their usually solitary existences in order to network with their peers - novelists, screenwriters, playwrights, and poets as well as journalists, editors, librarians, and booksellers.

