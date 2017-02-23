Thursdaya s Morning Rush Video, 5 Fac...

Thursdaya s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: Trump administration lifts transgender bathroom guidance

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

It's been a hot-topic for Albuquerque Public Schools. Last June, after a series of public meetings and even a petition against transgender bathrooms, the district quietly moved to allow students to use restrooms and locker rooms aligned with their gender identity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Fe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Costs of brine well collapse estimated at $640M Feb 9 Sergei 5
News Martinez denounces - racist' charge from formera Feb 7 I think 3
News Jury convicts Santa Fe man of murder (Apr '09) Feb 1 CityDifferent 94
News NM Legislature may move to open primaries Jan 28 Wahla 5
News Camino Real: Trail merits national historic status (Dec '10) Jan 26 MadeInTaos 2
News Budget crisis steers NM legislative agenda Jan 24 Mikey 12
News Stolen Van Gogh found in NM shop (Sep '09) Jan '17 Zahisto 80
See all Santa Fe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Fe Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Santa Fe County was issued at February 23 at 5:26AM MST

Santa Fe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Fe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Santa Fe, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,434 • Total comments across all topics: 279,092,559

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC