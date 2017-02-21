The Latest: New Mexico panel halts beer ban for DWI convicts
In this Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 photo, New Mexico wines are shown at an Albertsons grocery store in Rio Rancho, N.M. A new proposal would ban alcohol for New Mexico's repeat drunken drivers in what would make for one of the most restrictive DWI laws in the country. less In this Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 photo, New Mexico wines are shown at an Albertsons grocery store in Rio Rancho, N.M. A new proposal would ban alcohol for New Mexico's repeat drunken drivers in what would make ... more SANTA FE, N.M. - The Latest on 2:30 p.m. on a New Mexico proposal to ban alcohol for repeat DWI offenders : A Democratic-control House committee has tabled a proposal that would have banned alcohol for New Mexico's repeat drunken drivers.
