Spanish Market returns to Las Cruces LAS CRUCES - The Las Cruces Spanish Market features artistic traditions that can be traced back over 400 years. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2kBqZV5 Award-winning precious metals artist Gregory P. Segura in his studio in Santa Fe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.