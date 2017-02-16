Some New Mexico businesses join 'A Day Without Immigrants'
Some businesses in Albuquerque and Santa Fe have joined "A Day Without Immigrants" national protest by closing for a day. Shopping centers in immigrant enclaves sat largely empty on Thursday as businesses posted signs in support of immigrants around the country opting to stay home from school and work.
