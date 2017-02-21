Software Certifies 3D Printing Quality Compliance
PrintRite3D INSPECT software from Sigma Labs has new and improved melt pool algorithms and enhanced QA documentation that allow for even greater precision, repeatability and compliance. PrintRite3D INSPECT quality assurance software version 2.0 from Sigma Labs uses new and improved melt pool algorithms and enhanced QA documentation to verify efficient process qualification and part certification.
