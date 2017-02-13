Snowstorm forecast to hit Santa Fe
Santa Fe is forecast to get hit with a winter storm that will likely start Sunday night and linger until early Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service of Albuquerque said a storm moving east from the West Coast will likely bring in three to four inches between Sunday night and Monday morning as temperatures drop from the 40s into the 30s.
