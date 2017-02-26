Sheriff responds to criticism

Sheriff responds to criticism

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Las Cruces Sun-News

Sheriff responds to criticism in previous columns I never used public funds or resources as some suggested, nor did I carry a gun when campaigning Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2lJyp8j It appears that further clarification may be needed in response to Peter Goodman's Feb. 12 column, "Close look into sheriff's office brings more questions," specifically regarding my personal certification, staff changes made under my supervision that Mr. Goodman doesn't agree with and the allegation that I somehow strategized the elections of incoming county commissioners.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Fe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Donald Trump for President Sun xxx 4
News Costs of brine well collapse estimated at $640M Feb 9 Sergei 5
News Martinez denounces - racist' charge from formera Feb 7 I think 3
News Jury convicts Santa Fe man of murder (Apr '09) Feb 1 CityDifferent 94
News NM Legislature may move to open primaries Jan 28 Wahla 5
News Camino Real: Trail merits national historic status (Dec '10) Jan '17 MadeInTaos 2
News Budget crisis steers NM legislative agenda Jan '17 Mikey 12
See all Santa Fe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Fe Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Santa Fe County was issued at February 28 at 5:10AM MST

Santa Fe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Fe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Santa Fe, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,816 • Total comments across all topics: 279,207,730

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC