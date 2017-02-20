Senate Bill is passed to allocate electoral college votes to thea
Senator Mimi Stewart passed Senate Bill 42 which would allocate New Mexico's Electoral College votes to the winner of the national popular vote. Senate Bill is passed to allocate electoral college votes to the winner of the national popular vote Santa Fe, NM - Senator Mimi Stewart passed Senate Bill 42 which would allocate New Mexico's Electoral College votes to the winner of the national popular vote.
