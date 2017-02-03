Santa Fe Police investigating possible sex crime involving high school students
Santa Fe police are investigating a possible sex crime involving students at Santa Fe High School and an alleged 14-year-old victim. The incident was reported to school staff at the high school a week ago but according to a police report, it actually happened at a student's home just down the road.
