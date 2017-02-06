Santa Fe man convicted in 2014 shooting deaths of 2 teens

A jury convicted a man of murder in the 2014 deaths of a 13-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man whose bodies were found in a parked car south of Santa Fe. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that 22-year-old Ricardo 'Ricky' Martinez of Santa Fe was convicted Saturday of two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Anamarie Ojeda and Venancio Cisneros.

