Ruiz elected to DPS board

DEMING - With the votes counted and the results in, William Ruiz will fill the vacancy on the Deming Public Schools Board of Education for District 2. Ruiz, a Deming native, ran against two other candidates for the District 2 seat which was vacated by John Sweetser in November following his win for Luna County Commissioner.

