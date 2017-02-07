Ruiz elected to DPS board
With the votes counted and the results in, William Ruiz will fill the vacancy on the Deming Public Schools Board of Education for District 2. Ruiz elected to DPS board DEMING - With the votes counted and the results in, William Ruiz will fill the vacancy on the Deming Public Schools Board of Education for District 2. Check out this story on demingheadlight.com: http://www.demingheadlight.com/story/news/2017/02/07/ruiz-elected-dps-board/97624976/ DEMING - With the votes counted and the results in, William Ruiz will fill the vacancy on the Deming Public Schools Board of Education for District 2. Ruiz, a Deming native, ran against two other candidates for the District 2 seat which was vacated by John Sweetser in November following his win for Luna County Commissioner.
