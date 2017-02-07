Ruiz elected to DPS board

Ruiz elected to DPS board

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: Deming Headlight

With the votes counted and the results in, William Ruiz will fill the vacancy on the Deming Public Schools Board of Education for District 2. Ruiz elected to DPS board DEMING - With the votes counted and the results in, William Ruiz will fill the vacancy on the Deming Public Schools Board of Education for District 2. Check out this story on demingheadlight.com: http://www.demingheadlight.com/story/news/2017/02/07/ruiz-elected-dps-board/97624976/ DEMING - With the votes counted and the results in, William Ruiz will fill the vacancy on the Deming Public Schools Board of Education for District 2. Ruiz, a Deming native, ran against two other candidates for the District 2 seat which was vacated by John Sweetser in November following his win for Luna County Commissioner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deming Headlight.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Fe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Martinez denounces - racist' charge from formera 20 hr I think 3
News Costs of brine well collapse estimated at $640M Feb 4 Frankenfool 4
News Jury convicts Santa Fe man of murder (Apr '09) Feb 1 CityDifferent 94
News NM Legislature may move to open primaries Jan 28 Wahla 5
News Camino Real: Trail merits national historic status (Dec '10) Jan 26 MadeInTaos 2
News Budget crisis steers NM legislative agenda Jan 24 Mikey 12
News Stolen Van Gogh found in NM shop (Sep '09) Jan 17 Zahisto 80
See all Santa Fe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Fe Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Santa Fe County was issued at February 07 at 2:24PM MST

Santa Fe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Fe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Santa Fe, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,408 • Total comments across all topics: 278,673,748

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC