Police arrest man on suspicion of driving drunk with infant
A 29-year-old Santa Fe man has been charged with an open count of child abuse following an arrest by police on suspicion of driving drunk with an infant in the passenger seat. A probable cause statement filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court says David Valdez had just picked up the child from daycare Friday.
