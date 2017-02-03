Point of contact: Ruth Zaporah
Glimpse , an improvisational dance performance by Ruth Zaporah, is conceived of in the moment, with each movement an embodiment of presence in space. Using humor, pathos, and the range of emotive possibilities in between, she creates a dreamlike environment that engages all of the senses.
