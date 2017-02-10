Patterson Branch Library closing for renovations
According to Melissa Barber, Patterson Branch manager, library materials checked out of the Patterson Branch will have to be returned to one of the other three library locations beginning March 1. SANTA FE, N.M. - Fathers in New Mexico may soon get a helping hand when it comes to diaper changing, as a bill that would require baby changing tables for all newly constructed restrooms in public places has cleared its first hurdle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Costs of brine well collapse estimated at $640M
|Thu
|Sergei
|5
|Martinez denounces - racist' charge from formera
|Feb 7
|I think
|3
|Jury convicts Santa Fe man of murder (Apr '09)
|Feb 1
|CityDifferent
|94
|NM Legislature may move to open primaries
|Jan 28
|Wahla
|5
|Camino Real: Trail merits national historic status (Dec '10)
|Jan 26
|MadeInTaos
|2
|Budget crisis steers NM legislative agenda
|Jan 24
|Mikey
|12
|Stolen Van Gogh found in NM shop (Sep '09)
|Jan 17
|Zahisto
|80
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC