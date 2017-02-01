Our Schools are Drowning in Data
Usually she'd be in her classroom until 7 pm gathering lesson plans or logs of contact she'd had with parents. Slowly, she built her case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Fe Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jury convicts Santa Fe man of murder (Apr '09)
|16 hr
|CityDifferent
|94
|NM Legislature may move to open primaries
|Jan 28
|Wahla
|5
|Camino Real: Trail merits national historic status (Dec '10)
|Jan 26
|MadeInTaos
|2
|Budget crisis steers NM legislative agenda
|Jan 24
|Mikey
|12
|Stolen Van Gogh found in NM shop (Sep '09)
|Jan 17
|Zahisto
|80
|Police: Man confessed to murdering missing Sant... (Jul '08)
|Jan 7
|MCT
|21
|Santa Fe archbishop using 'Social Gospel' to fi...
|Jan 7
|Jailsin
|20
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC