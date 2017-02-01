One of our favorite Zuni artists is r...

One of our favorite Zuni artists is retiring.

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: Tribal Artery

Lena Boone's Zuni carving heritage goes back to the legendary Teddy Weahkee , one of the first Zuni artists to carve fetish creatures, arguably the very first carve them as an art form. Born in 1946, Lena has worked enough years to decide to stop carving.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribal Artery.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Fe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jury convicts Santa Fe man of murder (Apr '09) Wed CityDifferent 94
News NM Legislature may move to open primaries Jan 28 Wahla 5
News Camino Real: Trail merits national historic status (Dec '10) Jan 26 MadeInTaos 2
News Budget crisis steers NM legislative agenda Jan 24 Mikey 12
News Stolen Van Gogh found in NM shop (Sep '09) Jan 17 Zahisto 80
News Police: Man confessed to murdering missing Sant... (Jul '08) Jan 7 MCT 21
News Santa Fe archbishop using 'Social Gospel' to fi... Jan 7 Jailsin 20
See all Santa Fe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Fe Forum Now

Santa Fe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Fe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Santa Fe, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,648 • Total comments across all topics: 278,511,311

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC