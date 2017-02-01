One of our favorite Zuni artists is retiring.
Lena Boone's Zuni carving heritage goes back to the legendary Teddy Weahkee , one of the first Zuni artists to carve fetish creatures, arguably the very first carve them as an art form. Born in 1946, Lena has worked enough years to decide to stop carving.
