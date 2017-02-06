NM organic certification program faces severea
New Mexico's program for inspecting and certifying organic farms is struggling financially, leaving the state agriculture department to identify options for saving the program. NM organic certification program faces severe funding shortage SANTA FE, N.M. - New Mexico's program for inspecting and certifying organic farms is struggling financially, leaving the state agriculture department to identify options for saving the program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Costs of brine well collapse estimated at $640M
|Sat
|Frankenfool
|4
|Jury convicts Santa Fe man of murder (Apr '09)
|Feb 1
|CityDifferent
|94
|NM Legislature may move to open primaries
|Jan 28
|Wahla
|5
|Camino Real: Trail merits national historic status (Dec '10)
|Jan 26
|MadeInTaos
|2
|Budget crisis steers NM legislative agenda
|Jan 24
|Mikey
|12
|Stolen Van Gogh found in NM shop (Sep '09)
|Jan 17
|Zahisto
|80
|Police: Man confessed to murdering missing Sant... (Jul '08)
|Jan 7
|MCT
|21
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC