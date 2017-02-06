New Mexico Pronghorns Captured, Reloc...

New Mexico Pronghorns Captured, Relocated to Santa Ana Pueblo, Fort Stanton

SANTA FE, N.M. - - The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish captured 135 pronghorns on a private ranch near Cimarron this week and relocated 40 to Santa Ana Pueblo and 66 to Bureau of Land Management property northwest of the Capitan Mountains near Roswell. The operation allowed the department to remove excess pronghorns from the Express UU Bar Ranch near Cimarron to augment herds in other parts of the state.

