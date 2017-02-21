New Mexico Minimum Wage Increases in 2017
Several cities and counties across New Mexico have recently increased the minimum wage that must be paid to employees working within their jurisdictions. The statewide minimum wage is $7.50 per hour, with a tipped employee wage of $2.13.
