New Mexico House approves stiffer gun...

New Mexico House approves stiffer gun possession penalty

Read more: KOB-TV New Mexico

New Mexico penalties would increase for illegal firearms possession among people previously convicted of a violent felony under a bill approved by the state House of Representatives. The House voted unanimously on Tuesday to approve the bill sponsored by Republican Rep. Nate Gentry of Albuquerque.

