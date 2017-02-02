New Mexico state court officials warned that time is running out to ensure funding of jury trials after Gov. Susana Martinez on Thursday vetoed $800,000 in emergency funds for the judiciary. New Mexico governor vetoes emergency court funding SANTA FE - New Mexico state court officials warned that time is running out to ensure funding of jury trials after Gov. Susana Martinez on Thursday vetoed $800,000 in emergency funds for the judiciary.

