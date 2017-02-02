New Mexico governor vetoes emergency court funding
New Mexico state court officials warned that time is running out to ensure funding of jury trials after Gov. Susana Martinez on Thursday vetoed $800,000 in emergency funds for the judiciary. New Mexico governor vetoes emergency court funding SANTA FE - New Mexico state court officials warned that time is running out to ensure funding of jury trials after Gov. Susana Martinez on Thursday vetoed $800,000 in emergency funds for the judiciary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jury convicts Santa Fe man of murder (Apr '09)
|Wed
|CityDifferent
|94
|NM Legislature may move to open primaries
|Jan 28
|Wahla
|5
|Camino Real: Trail merits national historic status (Dec '10)
|Jan 26
|MadeInTaos
|2
|Budget crisis steers NM legislative agenda
|Jan 24
|Mikey
|12
|Stolen Van Gogh found in NM shop (Sep '09)
|Jan 17
|Zahisto
|80
|Police: Man confessed to murdering missing Sant... (Jul '08)
|Jan 7
|MCT
|21
|Santa Fe archbishop using 'Social Gospel' to fi...
|Jan 7
|Jailsin
|20
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC