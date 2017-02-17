New Mexico filmmakers left behind as industry booms in state
In a Feb. 9, 2017 photo, Henry Valdez films Marina Rossi, who playes Andrea in 'Bad Broker' during their "pitch" video for Indiegogo to solicit $5,000 in open source funding in the real estate office they use as a set for their web series in Santa Fe, N.M. less In a Feb. 9, 2017 photo, Henry Valdez films Marina Rossi, who playes Andrea in 'Bad Broker' during their "pitch" video for Indiegogo to solicit $5,000 in open source funding in the real estate office they use ... more In a Feb. 9, 2017 photo, Henry Valdez plays Brad, Marina Rossi who plays Andrea and Michael Estrada plays Joey, cast members of 'Bad Broker' film their "pitch" video for Indiegogo in Santa Fe, N.M., to solicit $5,000 in open source funding in the real estate office they use as a set for their web series.
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Costs of brine well collapse estimated at $640M
|Feb 9
|Sergei
|5
|Martinez denounces - racist' charge from formera
|Feb 7
|I think
|3
|Jury convicts Santa Fe man of murder (Apr '09)
|Feb 1
|CityDifferent
|94
|NM Legislature may move to open primaries
|Jan 28
|Wahla
|5
|Camino Real: Trail merits national historic status (Dec '10)
|Jan 26
|MadeInTaos
|2
|Budget crisis steers NM legislative agenda
|Jan 24
|Mikey
|12
|Stolen Van Gogh found in NM shop (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|Zahisto
|80
