New Mexico filmmakers left behind as ...

New Mexico filmmakers left behind as industry booms in state

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Feb 18 Read more: Greenwich Citizen

In a Feb. 9, 2017 photo, Henry Valdez films Marina Rossi, who playes Andrea in 'Bad Broker' during their "pitch" video for Indiegogo to solicit $5,000 in open source funding in the real estate office they use as a set for their web series in Santa Fe, N.M. less In a Feb. 9, 2017 photo, Henry Valdez films Marina Rossi, who playes Andrea in 'Bad Broker' during their "pitch" video for Indiegogo to solicit $5,000 in open source funding in the real estate office they use ... more In a Feb. 9, 2017 photo, Henry Valdez plays Brad, Marina Rossi who plays Andrea and Michael Estrada plays Joey, cast members of 'Bad Broker' film their "pitch" video for Indiegogo in Santa Fe, N.M., to solicit $5,000 in open source funding in the real estate office they use as a set for their web series.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Fe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Costs of brine well collapse estimated at $640M Feb 9 Sergei 5
News Martinez denounces - racist' charge from formera Feb 7 I think 3
News Jury convicts Santa Fe man of murder (Apr '09) Feb 1 CityDifferent 94
News NM Legislature may move to open primaries Jan 28 Wahla 5
News Camino Real: Trail merits national historic status (Dec '10) Jan 26 MadeInTaos 2
News Budget crisis steers NM legislative agenda Jan 24 Mikey 12
News Stolen Van Gogh found in NM shop (Sep '09) Jan '17 Zahisto 80
See all Santa Fe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Fe Forum Now

Santa Fe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Fe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Santa Fe, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,254 • Total comments across all topics: 279,022,817

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC