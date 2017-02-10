New Mexico considers budget bailout for museuma

New Mexico budget officials are seeking to ward off further layoffs and reduced services at a world-renowned network of state museums and historical sites through a one-time accounting maneuver. New Mexico considers budget bailout for museum system SANTA FE - New Mexico budget officials are seeking to ward off further layoffs and reduced services at a world-renowned network of state museums and historical sites through a one-time accounting maneuver.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alamogordo Daily News.