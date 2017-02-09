New Mexico congressman seeks White Ho...

New Mexico congressman seeks White House help fora

Read more: Las Cruces Sun-News

New Mexico congressman seeks White House help for refinery SANTA FE, N.M. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2k9IKGH SANTA FE - The Republican congressman from oil-rich southern New Mexico has approached President Donald Trump's administration with a proposal to construct a refinery in a state grappling with a budget crisis and the nation's second-highest unemployment rate. Speaking to a joint session of the New Mexico Legislature, U.S. Rep. Steve Pearce described the refinery project as a possible boon to the private economy and state government finances, while offering no details about the possible location within New Mexico, investors or potential federal subsidies.

Santa Fe, NM

