New Mexico congressman seeks White House help fora
New Mexico congressman seeks White House help for refinery SANTA FE, N.M. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2k9IKGH SANTA FE - The Republican congressman from oil-rich southern New Mexico has approached President Donald Trump's administration with a proposal to construct a refinery in a state grappling with a budget crisis and the nation's second-highest unemployment rate. Speaking to a joint session of the New Mexico Legislature, U.S. Rep. Steve Pearce described the refinery project as a possible boon to the private economy and state government finances, while offering no details about the possible location within New Mexico, investors or potential federal subsidies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Costs of brine well collapse estimated at $640M
|19 hr
|Sergei
|5
|Martinez denounces - racist' charge from formera
|Tue
|I think
|3
|Jury convicts Santa Fe man of murder (Apr '09)
|Feb 1
|CityDifferent
|94
|NM Legislature may move to open primaries
|Jan 28
|Wahla
|5
|Camino Real: Trail merits national historic status (Dec '10)
|Jan 26
|MadeInTaos
|2
|Budget crisis steers NM legislative agenda
|Jan 24
|Mikey
|12
|Stolen Van Gogh found in NM shop (Sep '09)
|Jan 17
|Zahisto
|80
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC