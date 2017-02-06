Lottery officials want to drop scholarship payouts
Lawmakers in Santa Fe are taking another stab at replenishing the Lottery Scholarship tuition fund. This time, the idea involves moving unclaimed and forfeited prize money each year into the fund.
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martinez denounces - racist' charge from formera
|1 hr
|I think
|3
|Costs of brine well collapse estimated at $640M
|Feb 4
|Frankenfool
|4
|Jury convicts Santa Fe man of murder (Apr '09)
|Feb 1
|CityDifferent
|94
|NM Legislature may move to open primaries
|Jan 28
|Wahla
|5
|Camino Real: Trail merits national historic status (Dec '10)
|Jan 26
|MadeInTaos
|2
|Budget crisis steers NM legislative agenda
|Jan 24
|Mikey
|12
|Stolen Van Gogh found in NM shop (Sep '09)
|Jan 17
|Zahisto
|80
