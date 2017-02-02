Less classroom time to offset budget cuts?
The bill, sponsored by Sen. William Soules, D-Las Cruces, made unlikely allies of Gov. Susana Martinez's administration and teachers' unions - both of which questioned the proposal during a committee hearing. Less classroom time to offset budget cuts? The bill, sponsored by Sen. William Soules, D-Las Cruces, made unlikely allies of Gov. Susana Martinez's administration and teachers' unions - both of which questioned the proposal during a committee hearing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jury convicts Santa Fe man of murder (Apr '09)
|Wed
|CityDifferent
|94
|NM Legislature may move to open primaries
|Jan 28
|Wahla
|5
|Camino Real: Trail merits national historic status (Dec '10)
|Jan 26
|MadeInTaos
|2
|Budget crisis steers NM legislative agenda
|Jan 24
|Mikey
|12
|Stolen Van Gogh found in NM shop (Sep '09)
|Jan 17
|Zahisto
|80
|Police: Man confessed to murdering missing Sant... (Jul '08)
|Jan 7
|MCT
|21
|Santa Fe archbishop using 'Social Gospel' to fi...
|Jan 7
|Jailsin
|20
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC