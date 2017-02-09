Legislation to Require State Government to Negotiate Prescription Drug Prices
New Mexico State Senator Jeff Steinborn, Democrat from Las Cruces, and State Representative Joanne Ferrary today introduced legislation that could save taxpayers millions of dollars.
