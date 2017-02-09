New Mexico State Senator Jeff Steinborn, Democrat from Las Cruces, and State Representative Joanne Ferrary today introduced legislation that could save taxpayers millions of dollars. Legislation to Require State Government to Negotiate Prescription Drug Prices SANTA FE - New Mexico State Senator Jeff Steinborn, Democrat from Las Cruces, and State Representative Joanne Ferrary today introduced legislation that could save taxpayers millions of dollars.

