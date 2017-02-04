Lawmakers consider options for cavern...

Lawmakers consider options for cavern that coulda

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Las Cruces Sun-News

Lawmakers consider options for cavern that could collapse SANTA FE - Measures are moving forward in the Legislature to deal with a cavern that could collapse under Carlsbad. Check out this story on lcsun-news.com: http://lcsun.co/2kAZVoS In this Dec. 5, 2016, photo, State economists and budget officials, foreground, brief lawmakers about declines in state revenue in Santa Fe, N.M. One bill allocates $25 million toward remediation while the other establishes government oversight for the project, the Current-Argus reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Cruces Sun-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Fe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Costs of brine well collapse estimated at $640M Sat Frankenfool 4
News Jury convicts Santa Fe man of murder (Apr '09) Feb 1 CityDifferent 94
News NM Legislature may move to open primaries Jan 28 Wahla 5
News Camino Real: Trail merits national historic status (Dec '10) Jan 26 MadeInTaos 2
News Budget crisis steers NM legislative agenda Jan 24 Mikey 12
News Stolen Van Gogh found in NM shop (Sep '09) Jan 17 Zahisto 80
News Police: Man confessed to murdering missing Sant... (Jul '08) Jan 7 MCT 21
See all Santa Fe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Fe Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Santa Fe County was issued at February 06 at 11:45AM MST

Santa Fe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Fe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Santa Fe, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,793 • Total comments across all topics: 278,608,419

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC