Jeffrey Perren at Jean Cocteau Cinema Gallery

Santa Fe-based artist Jeffrey Perren's solo exhibit Transitions opens Thursday, March 2, with a 5:30 p.m. reception. The show includes linear and gestural abstractions Perren made in 2016 in which he transitions between acrylic and encaustic techniques and embraces automatic painting.

