Houston's new brewery, Holler Brewing, is excited for the national exposure Super Bowl LI will bring, and the local crowds still around afte After a man with a history of DWI charges was accused of showing up to court drunk, the judge let him go. The proposed two-cent per ounce tax on sodas and sugary beverages in the city of Santa Fe is creating controversy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.