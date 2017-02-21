James Marshall's first solo show at Peters Projects opens in Santa Fe
Peters Projects announces a solo exhibition by local Santa Fe artist James Marshall titled BLACK INTERFUSION. This is Marshall's first solo show at Peters Projects and opened Friday, February 24. The exhibition will be on view through May 6th.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump for President
|8 hr
|xxx
|4
|Costs of brine well collapse estimated at $640M
|Feb 9
|Sergei
|5
|Martinez denounces - racist' charge from formera
|Feb 7
|I think
|3
|Jury convicts Santa Fe man of murder (Apr '09)
|Feb 1
|CityDifferent
|94
|NM Legislature may move to open primaries
|Jan 28
|Wahla
|5
|Camino Real: Trail merits national historic status (Dec '10)
|Jan '17
|MadeInTaos
|2
|Budget crisis steers NM legislative agenda
|Jan '17
|Mikey
|12
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC