James Marshall's first solo show at P...

James Marshall's first solo show at Peters Projects opens in Santa Fe

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: Art Daily

Peters Projects announces a solo exhibition by local Santa Fe artist James Marshall titled BLACK INTERFUSION. This is Marshall's first solo show at Peters Projects and opened Friday, February 24. The exhibition will be on view through May 6th.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Fe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Donald Trump for President 8 hr xxx 4
News Costs of brine well collapse estimated at $640M Feb 9 Sergei 5
News Martinez denounces - racist' charge from formera Feb 7 I think 3
News Jury convicts Santa Fe man of murder (Apr '09) Feb 1 CityDifferent 94
News NM Legislature may move to open primaries Jan 28 Wahla 5
News Camino Real: Trail merits national historic status (Dec '10) Jan '17 MadeInTaos 2
News Budget crisis steers NM legislative agenda Jan '17 Mikey 12
See all Santa Fe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Fe Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Watch for Santa Fe County was issued at February 26 at 1:50PM MST

Santa Fe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Fe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Santa Fe, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,706 • Total comments across all topics: 279,174,391

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC