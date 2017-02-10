In The Community: Film And Media Day
Christina Valdez , New Mexico Film and Talent Advocate and Janet Davidson , a film and stage director, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to Film and Media Day at the Roundhouse . Monday, February 13th is Film and Media Day at the Legislature and they are asking all those who support this vital contributor to the states's economy, to join them in Santa Fe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Costs of brine well collapse estimated at $640M
|Thu
|Sergei
|5
|Martinez denounces - racist' charge from formera
|Feb 7
|I think
|3
|Jury convicts Santa Fe man of murder (Apr '09)
|Feb 1
|CityDifferent
|94
|NM Legislature may move to open primaries
|Jan 28
|Wahla
|5
|Camino Real: Trail merits national historic status (Dec '10)
|Jan 26
|MadeInTaos
|2
|Budget crisis steers NM legislative agenda
|Jan 24
|Mikey
|12
|Stolen Van Gogh found in NM shop (Sep '09)
|Jan 17
|Zahisto
|80
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC