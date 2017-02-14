Hispano Chamber of Commerce CEO nominated for UNM Board of Regents post
Gov. Susana Martinez announced the nomination of Alex Romero of Albuquerque for appointment to the University Of New Mexico Board Of Regents Tuesday, as Former New Mexico House Speaker Don Tripp withdrew his name from consideration for the post. "There are few people who share Alex Romero's passion and commitment to making our state a better place," Martinez said in a statement released Tuesday.
