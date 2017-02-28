Highlands announces Santa Fe mayor as commencement speaker
The mayor of the nation's oldest state capital will serve as New Mexico Highlands University's commencement speaker this May. The northern New Mexico university recently announced that Javier Gonzales will address graduates May 13 at the John A. Wilson Complex. In recent weeks, the Democrat has garnered attention as the public face of "sanctuary cities" following Donald Trump's presidential victory.
