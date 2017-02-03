Globalization vs. isolation for American business

The Chamber of the Americas participants have been in an ongoing conversation about the future of international trade and business, especially as it relates to the Western Hemisphere, an area that has been largely neglected as our country attempts to reestablish its economic footing after the Great Recession and engages in a war on terror centered in Afghanistan, the Middle East and Europe as well as at home. The energy and treasure required to address these epic issues along with a continuing historic change in the American demographic landscape is creating a politically divided nation and major tensions related to the role of U.S. leadership in the world.

